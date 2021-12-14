Sky's Candace Parker Announces She's Expecting Baby With Wife Anna Petrakova

Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker announced she is expecting a baby with her wife, Anna Petrakova, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends," Parker wrote. "My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home. ... We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart!) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

Parker and Petrakova's marital status was also not public information until Tuesday. The six-time All-Star was previously married to former NBA player Shelden Williams, with whom she has a daughter.

She and Williams split up in 2016.