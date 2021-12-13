Bryce Young Headlines 2021 AP All-America 1st Team; Alabama Leads with 3 Selections

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was named a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press on Monday, joining teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams.

Alabama's three first-team All-America selections led college football, while Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M each had two first-teamers.

Here is the full list of first-team selections:

Quarterback: Young, sophomore, Alabama

Running backs: Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State

Tackles: Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky

Guards: Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

Tight end: Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State

Receivers: Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan

Edge rushers: Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon

Linemen: Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M

Linebackers: Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah

Cornerbacks: Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn

Safeties: Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor

Defensive back: Marcus Jones, senior, Houston

Punter: Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State

