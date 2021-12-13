Bryce Young Headlines 2021 AP All-America 1st Team; Alabama Leads with 3 Selections

Bryce Young Headlines 2021 AP All-America 1st Team; Alabama Leads with 3 SelectionsDecember 13, 2021
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was named a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press on Monday, joining teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams.
Alabama's three first-team All-America selections led college football, while Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M each had two first-teamers.
Here is the full list of first-team selections:
Quarterback: Young, sophomore, Alabama
Running backs: Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State
Tackles: Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky
Guards: Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College
Center: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
Tight end: Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State
Receivers: Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama
All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.
Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan
Edge rushers: Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon
Linemen: Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M
Linebackers: Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah
Cornerbacks: Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn
Safeties: Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor
Defensive back: Marcus Jones, senior, Houston
Punter: Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State
