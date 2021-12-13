USC QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Senior Season

Michael Owens/Getty Images

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal as a graduate, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

A neck and lower leg injury hampered Slovis throughout the 2021 season, opening the door for true freshman Jaxson Dart to emerge as USC's starter, a role he's expected to reprise moving forward.

