Oklahoma Football Recruiting: QB Nick Evers Commits with Spencer Rattler Transferring

Oklahoma Football Recruiting: QB Nick Evers Commits with Spencer Rattler TransferringDecember 13, 2021
247Sports
After seeing a mass exodus following Lincoln Riley's shocking departure for USC, Oklahoma's recruiting is finally starting to stabilize.
4-star quarterback Nick Evers announced his intention to attend Oklahoma in a tweet Monday.
nicco @NickEvers12
All Glory To God!<br><br>COMMITTED!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OUDNA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OUDNA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoomerSooner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoomerSooner</a> <a href="https://t.co/e22EBDEdb1">pic.twitter.com/e22EBDEdb1</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.