Ohio State Football Recruiting: 5-Star Safety Sonny Styles Commits for 2022

Steve Helwagen, 247Sports.com

Safety prospect Sonny Styles is reportedly "reclassifying from the 2023 class to the 2022 class and will sign with Ohio State on Wednesday in the early signing period," according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Styles, a 5-star prospect from Pickerington Central in Ohio, is considered the No. 13 player in the Class of 2022, the No. 1 safety and the No. 2 player from Ohio, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings.

