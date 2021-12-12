Report: Ravens Legend Ed Reed Was Offered Grambling State HC Job Before Hue Jackson

Report: Ravens Legend Ed Reed Was Offered Grambling State HC Job Before Hue JacksonDecember 12, 2021
The Grambling State football program reportedly offered its head coaching job to Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed before hiring Hue Jackson, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Per that report, Reed was "Grambling's top choice despite limited coaching experience" and the school "presented a comprehensive package" to him.
But Reed ultimately declined, as he was "helping his alma mater navigate a tricky situation with its football program, with Miami recently hiring a new coach and AD, and the timing was also not great for his family."
Reed is, however, reportedly open to being a head coach at some point.
He certainly would bring plenty of credibility from his playing days. The nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro selection and 2004 Defensive Player of the Year is one of the best safeties in NFL history.
It says everything about Reed as both a player and a football mind that legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one of his biggest fans:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
“You’re the best free safety that has ever played this game that I’ve seen.” -Bill Belichick<a href="https://twitter.com/TwentyER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwentyER</a> is cemented as one of the greatest safeties EVER on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL100</a> All-Time Team 🙌<br><br>📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network <a href="https://t.co/kzU5PzQCd7">pic.twitter.com/kzU5PzQCd7</a>
Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg
Manning was baffled. Reed’s teammates were amazed. It looked, to a laymen, like a dumb throw by Peyton but later in the year, Belichick called it one of the greatest plays he’d ever seen a defender make. I asked some Ravens why. Found out it was a 10-week rope-a-dope by ER20.
So it isn't a surprise that Grambling State made a run at him, even with Reed's lack of coaching experience. Reed has worked on the coaching staff of the Buffalo Bills and is currently the chief of staff at Miami.
Experience isn't everything, though. Deion Sanders brought limited experience to the Jackson State program, for instance, and led the team to an 11-1 record in just his second season on the job.
Grambling State still was able to make a high-profile hiring in Jackson, who spent five seasons in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and another four as head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2016-18).
While he had limited success as a head coach at that level, going just 11-44-1, his lengthy career as a both a college coach—he spent time at Arizona State, California and USC before jumping to the NFL—and professional coach made him more than qualified for the Grambling State gig.
But it appears as though a head coaching position is in Reed's future as well.