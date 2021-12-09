Report: Alabama CB Josh Jobe Out for CFP After Undergoing Surgery on Foot Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will be without one of its key players for the College Football Playoff.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports starting cornerback Josh Jobe underwent foot surgery this week and is set to miss No. 1 Alabama's CFP semifinal game against No. 4 Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve. Schlabach wrote that Jobe would also miss the Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Game if the Crimson Tide were to advance.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Jobe has been dealing with a turf toe injury throughout the last month of the regular season.

A Miami-native who bypassed the NFL draft to return for his senior year, Jobe started 11 of 12 games in 2021 and 24 games in the past two seasons. He had seven tackles in the Crimson Tide's win over No. 3 Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

Jobe totaled 38 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended this season. He ends his collegiate career with 129 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 22 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Jobe's injury is another blow to Alabama. Top receiver John Metchie III suffered a torn left ACL on a non-contact play in the first half against Georgia. Metchie, a junior, led the team with 96 receptions while adding 1,142 yards with eight touchdowns.

Freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has appeared in 12 games this season with four starts and is likely to replace Jobe in the starting lineup. He has 17 tackles, one interception and two passes defended this season.

It's not all bad news for Alabama heading into the CFP semifinal, as starting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is set to return from a two-game absence caused by a hip injury.