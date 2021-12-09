CC Sabathia: I'll Punch Someone in 'F--king Face' If I See 1 More Clint Frazier Story

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Count former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia among those who are tired of hearing about Clint Frazier.

Frazier, who recently signed with the Chicago Cubs after being released by the Yankees, has drawn plenty of headlines lately, and Sabathia is sick of seeing his name pop up so frequently.

“If I see another Clint Frazier story, bro, I’m gonna punch somebody in the f--king face,” he said on his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco, per Audacy's John Healy. “S--t is ridiculous. That kid played 15 games in the f--king big leagues. Get the f--k out of here with all these stupid ass f--king stories.”

Frazier made headlines earlier this week after opening up about his experience with the Yankees on Twitter. The 27-year-old wrote that he was very excited to join the Cubs, and also took a jab at the Yankees' facial hair policy in the process.

Frazier also noted he would continue to wear No. 77, seemingly rebutting Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman's 2017 suggestion that the outfielder asked to wear Mickey Mantle's retired No. 7 after being traded to New York from Cleveland.

In addition, someone responded to Frazier saying, "I'm so glad this dude isn't a Yankee anymore." Frazier responded, "so am I."

Frazier, who was drafted fifth overall by Cleveland in 2013, largely underperformed in his five seasons with the Yankees. In 228 career games with the club, he slashed .239/.327/.434 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI.

The Georgia native had his worst season in the majors in 2021, slashing .186/.317/.317 with just five home runs and 15 RBI in 66 games. However, Frazier has struggled with various health issues, including lingering concussion effects and unspecified ailments that the Yankees originally diagnosed as vertigo.

Sabathia and Frazier spent three seasons together in the Bronx from 2017 to 2019. In that span, Sabathia compiled a 28-20 record with a 4.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 367 strikeouts in 409 innings across 79 games.

Despite Sabathia's comments, the former Cy Young winner noted he hopes Frazier does well in Chicago, saying, "I hope so," in response to Ruocco mentioning the veteran could prove everyone wrong during his tenure with the Cubs.