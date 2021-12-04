Brian Kelly on Departure Impacting ND's CFP Chances: 'Players Play the Game'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly doesn't believe his Notre Dame departure should impact the Fighting Irish's chances of making the College Football Playoff.

According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, Kelly was asked about that possibility on ESPN's College GameDay and replied: "I haven't seen coaches play the game before. Players play the game."

During a recent appearance on ESPN (h/t AL.com's Mike Rodak), CFP chair Gary Barta noted that a team missing a key player or coach is something the committee takes into account when determining the final CFP rankings.

Notre Dame entered play Saturday as the No. 6 team in the CFP rankings, but losses by two of Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State in their conference title games could elevate the one-loss Irish into the top four.

