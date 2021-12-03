Braves' Dansby Swanson, USWNT's Mallory Pugh Announce Engagement in IG Photos

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Two champions are getting married.

On Thursday, USWNT player Mallory Pugh and Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson announced they are now engaged:

Pugh wrote "Forever with you" on her Instagram account, while Swanson wrote "Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon" on his account.

The couple have dated since 2017 and were introduced to each other by Swanson's former Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister.

Pugh was a member of the 2019 USWNT that won the World Cup, while Swanson helped Atlanta capture the World Series this year.