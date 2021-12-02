X

    Rob Manfred Acknowledges MLB Lockout Is Bad for Sport, 'Optimistic' a Deal Gets Done

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media Thursday morning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after the league officially entered into a lockout at 12:01 a.m. ET.

    While Manfred explained the rationale behind a lockout, he also acknowledged that it wasn't ideal for baseball, saying: "It's not a good thing for the sport. ... We understand it's bad for the business."

    A lockout gives the owners and players plenty of time to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the 2020 season.

    Manfred expressed optimism that the two sides will ultimately be able to reach common ground, saying: "I don't feel frustrated. I'm disappointed we didn't get to an agreement. I'm optimistic we are going to get a deal."

