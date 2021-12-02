Texas A&M DT DeMarvin Leal Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Texas A&M junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal announced on Wednesday that he will leave school a year early to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6'4", 290-pound Leal was ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in Bleacher Report's most recent NFL draft big board.

"It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I'm humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft," Leal wrote in his Instagram post (h/t Pro Football Talk). "My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time at Texas A&M and look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man."

Leal didn't indicate in his announcement whether or not he will participate in Texas A&M's bowl game. If he chooses to sit out, he would end his three-year Aggies career with 133 total tackles, including 25 for loss, and 13 sacks.

Leal has started every game this season for the second straight year. He leads all SEC defensive linemen with 58 tackles this season and has also recorded 12.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

With Leal leading the way, Texas A&M ranked third in the SEC in total defense (327.5 yards allowed) and second in scoring defense (15.9 points).

Texas A&M had an 8-4 record this year and lost its regular-season finale to LSU on Saturday 27-24 after the Tigers scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game.