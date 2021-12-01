X

    Former Dodgers Reliever Corey Knebel, Phillies Agree to 1-Year Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2021

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday.

    MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the dollar amount. 

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    The Phillies have signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a one-year year contract, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.<br><br>Welcome to Philly, Corey! <a href="https://t.co/BCAyyM2xrB">pic.twitter.com/BCAyyM2xrB</a>

    Knebel spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 27 appearances.

    Injuries have been a major concern for Knebel in recent years. He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed several months last season with a lat strain. 

    When Knebel has been able to take the mound, he's been a consistently stellar reliever capable of going multiple innings as an opener. He started four regular-season games and two postseason contests with the Dodgers.

    The Phillies signing Knebel to a short-term deal is understandable given the litany of injury issues. If he performs as he did in 2021 and stays healthy next season, he'll be able to re-enter the market at age 31 and command a multiyear contract. 

    Knebel may also get a chance to serve as a full-time closer for the first time since 2017 if the Phillies are unable to land a more prominent arm in free agency.  

