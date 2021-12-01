Max Scherzer: Mets' Steven Cohen Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a World Series

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Max Scherzer believes the New York Mets will soon compete for a World Series.

The pitcher, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the team in free agency, discussed the impact of owner Steve Cohen at his introductory press conference Wednesday.

"He looks at this like he wants to win a championship, and he's going to do whatever it takes to win," Scherzer said of Cohen. "You don't hear that from owners too often these days."

There has been some criticism about the negativity in New York's clubhouse after the Mets finished 77-85 last season, but Scherzer isn't worried about it.

"I’d say in my career, clubhouses can change. And it only takes a few guys to change it," the 14-year MLB veteran said. "... For me, I feel like the guys we’re bringing in can do that, can obviously change that."

"The culture can change," Scherzer added. "That's a challenge but a challenge we are willing to meet."

The 37-year-old brings a resume that includes eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young awards and a World Series title with the Washington Nationals. He finished last season with a 15-4 record and 2.46 ERA in 30 starts between the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Max is one of the greatest pitchers of this and any generation," Cohen said Wednesday.

Scherzer also creates one of the best one-two punches in the majors alongside Jacob deGrom.

"A dream of pitching with him. We can do some great things together," Scherzer said. "It's a real exciting opportunity for myself."

Of course, the huge salary will lead to high expectations, especially playing in New York. Shortstop Francisco Lindor learned last season that fans aren't always patient when it comes to new stars.

The good news is Scherzer isn't worried about the pressure to succeed.

"The pressure of this is a privilege, not a problem," he told reporters. "I really enjoy being somewhere where you’re expected to win."