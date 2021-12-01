The Rock Reveals Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, More on His WWE Mt. Rushmore

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling Wednesday.

Replying to a tweet about wrestling's Mt. Rushmore from FITE TV, The Rock made some unique selections:

His definitive top three of Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Ric Flair came as little surprise since many wrestling fans likely have some or all of them on their own personal Mt. Rushmores.

Rather than choosing a definitive fourth, The Rock went with a three-way tie between The Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo.

The Undertaker is among the most popular wrestlers of all time and known to fans both young and old, and it can be argued that no one in the history of pro wrestling ever committed to and executed a character better than The Deadman.

Taker divulged his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling this week and it included The Rock, and Johnson reciprocated that respect by placing The Undertaker on his Mt. Rushmore.

The late Patterson was the first-ever Intercontinental champion in WWE, as well as a huge star in California, Florida and other territories, but his selection with The Rock may have had more to do with what he did after his in-ring career was over.

Patterson is largely regarded as one of the greatest minds in wrestling history because of his penchant for thinking up finishes to matches and his creation of the Royal Rumble.

The Montreal native was Vince McMahon's right-hand man for decades in WWE and played a big role in the success of the company.

Fargo is undoubtedly the least-known wrestler of anyone on The Rock's list, but he had a huge impact on the business from the 1950s onward. Most of his success came in NWA Mid-America territory, which was primarily based in Memphis Tennessee.

The late Fargo won multiple Mid-America championships, including the heavyweight title three times and the tag team title five times. He also held NWA tag titles in Georgia and Chicago.

He is viewed as one of the greatest southern-based wrestlers of all time along with Jerry "The King" Lawler, who he played a critical role in mentoring during Lawler's formative years as a wrestler.

While The Rock was modest in not officially placing himself on his own Mt. Rushmore, he did give himself and the late, legendary Dusty Rhodes a shoutout for good measure.

