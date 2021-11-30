Undertaker Gives His WWE Mount Rushmore, Talks John Cena, Retirement and More

Source: WWE.com

The Undertaker would likely make the WWE Mount Rushmore for every wrestling fan, but who would crack the Dead Man's all-time top four?

Appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube show, Cold as Balls, the Undertaker answered that very question (around the 11-minute mark) by putting Andre the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Shawn Michaels on his personal Mount Rushmore.

The most interesting name on that list is Michaels, only because it shows how much The Undertaker's opinion of The Heartbreak Kid has changed over the years.

Undertaker once said on WWE Untold (h/t Gary Stonehouse of The Sun) that in the 1990s he "probably wouldn't piss on him to put him out" if Michaels was on fire.

The Dead Man has been open about changing his opinion of Michaels over the years, culminating with their two-match series at WrestleMania in 2009 and 2010.

“I think Shawn Michaels probably is the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time, Undertaker told Vipin Raghuwanshi of ITN in May.

One of The Undertaker's final matches in WWE came against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

According to Taker, one of the people who wasn't a fan of the match was his daughter.

"My daughter loves Cena," he explained around the 6:30 mark of the video. "You know, eventually, we have a match, right? She's sitting front row with her mom. It was a real quick deal, I squash him in like five minutes. I just kick the s--t out of him, drop him on his head and pin him. And I'm looking at my daughter, looking for that 'Yay, dad,' right? And she's giving me this (thumbs-down gesture)."

The build for the match saw Cena call out The Undertaker on television for weeks. Even though the bout was never officially advertised by the company as happening, the result on the night was disappointing to some because of the stature of both men as WWE legends.

Undertaker's final match wound up taking place at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match against A.J. Styles.

"In my mind, I wanted to do it," he said around the 2:45 mark of the video about continuing to perform in the ring. "In my heart, I still wanted to do it. But I realized, my body couldn't do what it used to do."

WWE gave Undertaker a proper send-off at the 2020 Survivor Series to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his debut with the company.

