Trevor Story Rumors: Mariners Interested in Ex-Rockies Shortstop as Possible 3B

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is drawing a lot of interest in free agency, but one team reportedly hopes to have him switch positions if they land him.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the Seattle Mariners are interested in Story and would want to play him at third base.

Heyman added that Story has "a long list of suitors to play a multitude of positions," so a deal is unlikely to get done before the impending MLB lockout.

Story declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Rockies earlier this offseason. He is one of the best free-agent shortstops left on the open market after the signings of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager by the Texas Rangers and Javy Baez by the Detroit Tigers.

The two-time All-Star hit 24 home runs and drove in 75 runs with a .251 batting average in 2021. His 139 strikeouts was his lowest total since his rookie season in 2016 (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).

The Mariners have already been busy this offseason. American League Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray reportedly agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract on Monday. Seattle also acquired utility player Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Adding a player like Story would surely help the Mariners improve on last season's 90-72 finish.

Along with Story, former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa also remains unsigned. The league will enter into a lockout if no new collective bargaining agreement is agreed to before Wednesday's 11:59 p.m. ET deadline.