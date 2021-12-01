Yankees Rumors: Gary Sanchez Tendered Contract Ahead of Deadline

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Yankees tendered a contract to Gary Sanchez, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deadline for the team to do so was Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Spotrac estimated Sanchez would earn $7.5 million in 2022, the final year he's eligible for arbitration before hitting free agency.

