Big Swole Announces She Won't Renew Her Contract with AEW

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TNT

Popular women's wrestler Big Swole announced on Twitter Tuesday that she will not be renewing her contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Swole, whose real name is Aerial Hull, made her debut with AEW in August 2019 at the All Out pay-per-view event. She officially signed with the company in December of that year.

Swole made frequent appearances on the promotion's YouTube series, AEW Dark. She had a lengthy rivalry in the summer of 2020 with Britt Baker, who is the current AEW women's champion. She defeated Baker in a "Tooth and Nail" match that was taped at Baker's dental office for All Out 2020.

Her last appearance for the promotion saw her pin Allie Katch on AEW Dark on September 11. She also participated in the Casino Battle Royale at September's AEW All Out pay-per-view.