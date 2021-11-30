Freddie Freeman Rumors: Yankees 'Definitely Interested' in Free-Agent 1B

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Longtime Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman is a free agent, and it's hard to imagine him in another uniform. But one team is reportedly hoping to pry the first baseman away from Atlanta.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the New York Yankees are "definitely interested" in Freeman, though they acknowledge it's likely the Braves won't let him get away. Heyman added that Freeman is seeking a deal in the range of $180 million over six years.

Heyman also speculated that if Freeman were to leave Atlanta, it would be to play for his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeman has spent his entire 12-year career with the Braves. He helped lead the team to its first World Series title since 1995 this past season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he wanted to finish his career where he started.

The 32-year-old veteran has shown no signs of slowing down. He followed up his 2020 NL MVP season with 31 home runs and 83 RBI while batting .300 this past year.

Freeman's lefty power bat would be a good fit in a Yankees lineup full of right-handers. New York tried to add balance by acquiring first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs and outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers at July's trade deadline.

Rizzo batted .249 and hit eight homers in 49 games for the Yankees. But the team chose not to lock him up with a contract extension before the offseason, and he's currently a free agent. Gallo, on the other hand, was a disappointment with a .160 average and 13 home runs in 58 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Yankees have multiple holes to fill in free agency, and a lot of big names are already off the board, including shortstop options Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Adding a star like Freeman would surely make a splash for a fanbase hoping to see New York's first World Series appearance since 2009.