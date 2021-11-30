MLB Rumors: Owners 'Not Pleased' with Players' Latest Proposal Ahead of CBA's End

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement don't appear to be going well.

Per The Athletic's Evan Drellich, MLB owners were "not pleased" with the union's latest proposal that was presented on Tuesday morning.

If the two sides are unable to agree to a deal before 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the current CBA will expire, triggering a lockout.

Drellich did note MLB is "expected to respond" to the union's proposal and the two sides could meet again on Tuesday.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after the owners meetings on Nov. 18 that the owners were "focused on making an agreement prior to Dec. 1."

In an article posted on Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote there is "not a whole lot yet" that has been brought forward by the owners and union in their discussions:

"The players want bigger paydays earlier in their careers, more competitive integrity, no service-time manipulation and fewer artificial restraints on players via the competitive-balance tax (CBT) and draft-pick compensation. Among the league's objectives: a static amount of spending on players, expanded playoffs, an international draft and on-field changes."

Amid the ongoing talks between the two sides and the looming lockout, free agency has been moving at a faster pace this offseason than in recent years. Max Scherzer agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Mets that has the highest average annual salary in MLB history, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Texas Rangers have agreed to deals with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager worth a combined $500 million, per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.

Eduardo Rodriguez signed a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on Nov. 16. They followed that up by agreeing to a $140 million contract on Tuesday, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

There are several notable players still available, including Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman and Marcus Stroman. Barring a late change in the CBA negotiations, it's plausible that all of them remain unsigned when the lockout begins.

If a lockout happens, it will mark the first work stoppage in MLB since the player strike from August 1994 to April 1995.