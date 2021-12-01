College Football Playoff Rankings 2021: Week 14 Poll Announced by Committee

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Michigan moved into the projected College Football Playoff field after climbing to No. 2 in the Week 14 rankings.

A week after Ohio State jumped to No. 2 in the poll, the Wolverines shook things up with a 42-27 win over the rival Buckeyes. Michigan is now on track to reach the national semifinals alongside No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Here is the full Top 25 with just one week remaining in the 2021 season.

CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Pittsburgh

16. Wake Forest

17. Utah

18. North Carolina State

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Kentucky

24. Louisiana

25. Texas A&M

As is the case every year around this time, the biggest story in the ranking is which team will grab the final spots in the playoff. Several teams especially have a strong case for No. 4 heading into Week 14.

Cincinnati completed an undefeated regular season, but the toughest test in conference is still ahead with an AAC title game against No. 21 Houston. For what it's worth, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is a believer in the Bearcats.

"They're deserving of where they’re ranked in the CFP," Holgorsen said Tuesday, per Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. "They should be ranked higher in my opinion, based on what they’ve done here over the last couple of years and the quality of football they have played."

Cincinnati's win over Notre Dame in October remains one of the best single victories of any contender this season, and it should ensure the Bearcats stay above the No. 6 Fighting Irish in the poll.

Oklahoma State still remains a top contender after a 37-33 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Spencer Sanders had a passing and rushing touchdown to lead a come-from-behind victory over the team's biggest rival:

The Cowboys will try to add to their resume with a Big 12 title if they can beat Baylor on Saturday.

Michigan also has an important battle in the Big Ten Football Championship against No. 13 Iowa, with a win almost certainly clinching a spot in the national semifinal.

Of course, the biggest conference title game is in the SEC as Georgia faces Alabama. The Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in college football all season and should stay in the playoff even with a loss, but nothing would be guaranteed.

Alabama, meanwhile, can either clinch a spot in the playoff with a win or play well enough to convince the committee that it should remain in the field even with two losses.

It creates plenty of possibilities heading into the final weekend of games.