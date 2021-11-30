Kris Bryant Rumors: Rockies Interested in Giants Free Agent amid Mariners Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There is reportedly another suitor in the Kris Bryant sweepstakes.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Colorado Rockies are "obviously aiming to compete in 2022" and are interested in signing the former Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants star to help them do just that.

Robert Murray of FanSided previously reported the Seattle Mariners were interested in Bryant even though he is not expected to sign before a possible Dec. 1 work stoppage.

Colorado would be hard-pressed to find a better immediate upgrade to its lineup in free agency than Bryant.

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star who won the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2016 NL MVP during his time with the Cubs. During his MVP-winning season, he also helped Chicago break a World Series championship drought that dated back to 1908, and he helped lead the Giants to the playoffs last season.

Bryant started his career as a third baseman, but part of his value is his ability to play anywhere in the outfield and at first base if needed. That versatility could allow the Rockies or any other team to pursue other options even if they signed Bryant.

He slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI last season for the Cubs and Giants and is a playoff-tested veteran.

Colorado missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and finished in fourth place in the NL West at 74-87 in 2021. It has plenty of ground to make up in a daunting division that features contenders in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Giants and San Diego Padres, although signing Bryant would represent an addition for Colorado and a subtraction for San Francisco.

Such a move would also bring some star power back to the Rockies after they traded Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2021 season. Trevor Story is also a free agent, although Heyman previously reported they are interested in re-signing the two-time All-Star shortstop.

Perhaps teaming up with Bryant in hitter-friendly Coors Field would be an intriguing situation for Story as the Rockies look to build a contender.