John Morrison Reacts to Edge; Ricochet Talks Heel Turn; WWE Rumors on Vince's Egg

Morrison Reacts to Edge Alluding to Him in Promo

Edge alluded to John Morrison during his promo segment with The Miz on Monday's episode of Raw, and Morrison took to social media to react.

After The Miz made his surprise return to WWE by interrupting Edge's promo segment, The Rated-R had some choice words for The A-Lister, including saying: "You use this to get notoriety for your next endeavor, for your next reality show, for your next dance competition while you leave your partners high and dry to get fired."

Edge was referencing the fact that while The Miz was on a break from WWE to focus on Dancing with the Stars, Morrison got released from the company.

In response, Morrison tweeted at Edge and threw his support behind The Miz, who is his longtime friend:

Morrison was one of nearly 80 Superstars to get released from WWE this year, and his departure came shortly after WWE released his wife Franky Monet.

WWE's promos seemed edgier than usual on Monday night, as Liv Morgan also alluded to releases in her promo against Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch by suggesting that Lynch's big contract resulted in WWE releasing former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Also, during the Edge and Miz segment, Edge said Miz lives rent-free in the heads of others to such a degree that his name gets mentioned on other shows for a cheap pop.

That was in reference to last week's episode of AEW Dynamite during which CM Punk called MJF a "less-famous Miz."

Miz being the first one to step up to Edge was unexpected, but given how well their promo segment went over, they could be in line for a heated and entertaining rivalry.

Ricochet Embraces Babyface Role

Ricochet has been a babyface throughout his time in WWE, and it doesn't appear as though he has any aspirations to turn heel any time soon.

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Ricochet said:

"I mean, the thing about Ricochet is one of the key things that kind of drives him is the WWE Universe. Especially at the moment, especially with guys like Sheamus out there, Ricochet wants to go out there and show, 'I don't care how big or bad you think you are, it don't matter.' Look at Drew [McIntyre] will come out there and the look on your face I will smack you in the mouth, I don't care. I think at this moment especially because you got so many guys out there, you have Roman [Reigns], you got Sheamus, you got all these guys out there who are heels essentially, but it's like I want to shut up all those guys out there talking all this talk. I'm gonna shut them up."

Ricochet is currently on SmackDown, and if the plan is to keep him babyface, he has a chance to make some noise since WWE doesn't have many top faces on the blue brand.

The move from Raw to SmackDown has already paid dividends for Ricochet, as he has been featured far more regularly and prominently in recent weeks.

Most notably, he turned in a strong performance in a loss against McIntyre on Nov. 5. He also competed in a Fatal 4-Way against Sheamus, Cesaro and Jinder Mahal on Nov. 19 for the final spot on the SmackDown men's Survivor Series team.

In terms of the babyface pecking order on SmackDown, it can be argued that McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and New Day are the only ones clearly ahead of Ricochet right now.

Meanwhile, Reigns is the clear top heel, so keeping Ricochet face and allowing him to continue growing in that role would undoubtedly be the best course of action for WWE.

Reported Original Plan for Cleopatra's Egg Storyline on Raw

The angle involving Cleopatra's egg that played out at Survivor Series and on last week's episode of Raw was reportedly planned to be far different initially.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), the original plan was "much worse with the stakes much lower" and was pitched to involve the 24/7 Championship.

Instead, the egg was used to set up a WWE Championship match between Big E and Austin Theory on Raw.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon touted the egg as being worth $100 million and said it was gifted to him by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, it went missing at Survivor Series.

McMahon said whoever brought him the person who stole the egg would be given a WWE title match, but when Sami Zayn brought Theory to McMahon, Theory was granted the title opportunity instead.

The egg angle was a tie-in with The Rock's new Netflix movie, Red Notice, and people involved with the movie reportedly had some influence over the WWE angle.

Per Fightful Select, people associated either with The Rock or the movie shot down the 24/7 Championship idea, which prompted WWE to raise the stakes.

The change worked in favor of Theory, who spent all of this week's episode of Raw seated next to McMahon after competing in a WWE Championship match last week.

