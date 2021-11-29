How Corey Seager, Marcus Semien Contracts Impact Rangers' Starting Lineup, Payroll

Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are all in for the 2022 season.

Perhaps no team has made as much noise this offseason as the American League West club, which is looking to bounce back from a 60-102 effort in 2021.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Rangers agreed to a massive 10-year, $325 million contract with shortstop Corey Seager. He also previously reported that the Rangers agreed to deals with infielder Marcus Semien for seven years, $175 million and pitcher Jon Gray for four years, $56 million.

The ESPN report also noted that Texas agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal, including a 2023 team option, with outfielder Kole Calhoun.

It is quite a drastic approach for a team listed at 26th in the league for 2022 total payroll with approximately $48.3 million as of Monday, per Spotrac.

All of these moves could leave the Rangers with a starting lineup that looks something like this across the diamond:

C: Jonah Heim

1B: Nate Lowe

2B: Marcus Semien

3B: Yonny Hernandez

SS: Corey Seager

RF: Adolis Garcia

CF: Leody Taveras

LF: Billy McKinney

DH: Willie Calhoun

That is a lineup that doesn't look like it will lose 102 games on the way to a third consecutive last-place finish in the AL West.

Texas has been very aggressive after a sustained period of losing. It has finished below .500 in each of the last five years and has not advanced past the AL Division Series since back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

The payroll will be much higher than in the past, but that figures to bring far more success on the field with a lineup that will rely on contributions from the new middle infield pairing of Seager and Semien.

Seager had previously been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for his entire career and amassed a resume that includes the National League Rookie of the Year, a World Series MVP, two Silver Sluggers and two All-Star selections.

He brings power from a shortstop spot that doesn't always feature sluggers and can also hit for average with a career slash line of .297/.367/.504. It would be a surprise if he wasn't a featured part in the middle of Texas' lineup.

Yet Seager doesn't feature as much power as Semien, which is a daunting thought for pitchers in the AL West.

The 31-year-old slashed .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays. He also flashed the leather as a Gold Glover to go with his Silver Slugger during what turned into a career season.

Semien has played for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and Blue Jays throughout his career and brings a durable presence to the middle of the Rangers' infield after appearing in all 162 games in 2019 and 2021. He has played 155 or more games five different times in his career.

The AL West is still a challenging division with the Houston Astros leading the way, but the Rangers look primed to compete after contributing far more to their payroll this offseason.