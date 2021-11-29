Braves' Marcell Ozuna Retroactively Suspended 20 Games for Domestic Violence Arrest

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it retroactively issued a 20-game suspension for Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The 20 games covers the time he missed after he was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 10 while the league investigated.

David O'Brien of The Athletic noted Ozuna is now eligible to return following this announcement.

"Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner's Office regarding Marcell," the Braves said in a statement. "We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation."

On Sept. 28, The Athletic reported Ozuna's time on administrative leave was extended through the playoffs.

He was arrested May 29 and charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. While that charge was dropped in July, he was still charged with two misdemeanors of family violence battery and simple assault.

Ozuna entered a diversion program in September that could ultimately lead to the dismissal of those charges if he completes the necessary requirements.

The outfielder last played on May 25, and Atlanta won the World Series without him last season.