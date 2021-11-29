Big E Talks AEW; Matt Hardy on WWE Contract Offer; Bruce Prichard Shoots on CM Punk

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Big E Thinks AEW Is 'Great' for Wrestlers

More than two years after its launch, AEW has proved itself to be anything but a "pissant" company. The Tony Khan-backed venture has become WWE's first legitimate competition in two decades and has made major splashes over the course of the last year bolstering its roster with high-profile talent.

While the competition has forced some trash talk between the two sides, WWE champion Big E isn't getting into the fracas. In fact, he thinks AEW is good for the business—including WWE itself.

“I think it forces us to raise our game,” Big E told The Illuminerdi (9:43 mark). “If you watch their shows, and you see rabid fans/people losing their minds and people loving those shows. It should make us want to say, ‘Yo! We want to be dominating them. We want to step our game up. We want to put on the better show.'

“I think it’s just also very good we have men and women who may not fit here in WWE, who may not want—whatever it is,” Big E added. “But now they have a place they can go. And they can wrestle. They can make money. They can live their dream. They can be on TV, so I think it’s great.”

Roman Reigns, by contrast, has been a little more dismissive of the mark made by AEW, although it's hard to tell how much of his comments were made in character.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The fact of the matter is, Big E is right. AEW has been incredible for the wrestling business, especially with WWE shedding talent on a seemingly monthly basis. The qualitative improvements haven't quite taken shape for WWE yet, but the pressure is only going to continue ratcheting up as AEW expands its fanbase.

Matt Hardy Says Vince Saw Him as Producer

While Matt Hardy's AEW run hasn't reached the creative heights of his Broken Universe in Impact, his late-career reinvention as Big Money Matt has helped elevate several younger members of the AEW roster—most notably Private Party.

As Hardy prepared to leave WWE for AEW, the veteran said WWE made one last "Hail Mary" offer to keep him in the company. Hardy said the offer was for a large chunk of money and would have had him working with Randy Orton. However, Hardy thought the writing was already on the wall for his time as an in-ring competitor with WWE when Vince McMahon said he wanted him as a producer.

“They offered some good deals and good money. But I said it’s important to me that I’m going to be treated appropriately as a wrestler. Because there’s this thing there with Vince and older wrestlers he just feels like they are done. Even if there’s things they could utilize,” he said on AEW Unrestricted. “I think Tony Khan does a masterful job of putting older guys into certain positions where they can succeed and they can optimize their efforts and their talents.

“After talking to Vince a little bit, I saw that he wanted me to wrestle a little bit. But he wasn’t up on utilizing me a lot in different roles. I never wanted to be a champion, I don’t want to be champion. I don’t need to be champion. I just wanted to be in a good role where I can work with other people and I can help the younger guys and stay relevant on my own.”

Hardy joined AEW in March 2020 and has been a fixture ever since. His attempt to recreate the Broken movement wasn't much of a success, but the Hardy Family Office has been a running stable for nearly all of 2021.

Even if he's not quite in his prime, it's clear Hardy still has something left in the tank.

Bruce Prichard Talks CM Punk's Trouble Relating to Older Talent

It's no secret CM Punk didn't particularly relate to the old guard during his WWE run. WWE producer Bruce Prichard opened up about Punk having to prove himself when he first debuted.

“I think from the day that Punk stepped into the WWE locker room, that there was that perception from a lot of people, until, you know, Punk actually did it," Prichard said on his podcast. "Despite that, there were still the doubters in that regard. But at this time, I really don’t think it was just Triple H. It was a lot of the old-timers that viewed him, ‘What the hell is this guy?’ Punk was brand new here.”

Of course, Punk went on to become the wrestling community's darling, the alternative to cookie-cutter John Cena.

It's fair to say Punk is the most influential wrestler of the current crop of stars.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).