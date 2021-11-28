Rangers' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Reported Marcus Semien Contract

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers aren't looking to lose 102 games again.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rangers agreed to a seven-year, $175 million deal with middle infielder Marcus Semien, one of the top position players on the free-agent market.

Per Baseball Reference, Semien played 147 games at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, but shortstop has been his primary position across his MLB career. He told Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith in September that "I still see myself as a shortstop."

Penciling Semien in at short rather than second, here's what Texas' lineup could look like:

1. Willie Calhoun, DH

2. Marcus Semien, SS

3. Adolis Garcia, RF

4. Nate Lowe, 1B

5. Jonah Heim, C

6. Billy McKinney, LF

7. Nick Solak, 2B

8. Leody Taveras, CF

9. Yonny Hernandez, 3B

However, he might wind up at second base because Passan reported Texas is still pursuing Trevor Story:

Spotrac projected the Rangers to have a $48.3 million payroll heading into the 2022 MLB season that doesn't include Semien's salary. Unless his contract is front- or back-loaded, he'll count for an annual payroll hit of $25 million, putting Texas at roughly $73.3 million in total commitments for the upcoming season.

As Passan alluded to, that still leaves a lot of room for a franchise that routinely had an Opening Day payroll around $130-$150 million a few years ago, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

In addition to landing another big fish in free agency, the Rangers could use their flexibility to tie down some of their best minor league prospects.

Additional reinforcements are clearly needed after five straight years of missing the playoffs. Texas also jettisoned its best player, Joey Gallo, ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. Semien will help, but he alone doesn't make the franchise a World Series contender.

Beyond improving the roster, this move may be a sign of intent from the front office.

If the Rangers strike out on Story, then they might simply set their sights on another of the top stars still available.