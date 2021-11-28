X

    Rangers' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Reported Marcus Semien Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2021

    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers aren't looking to lose 102 games again.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rangers agreed to a seven-year, $175 million deal with middle infielder Marcus Semien, one of the top position players on the free-agent market.

    Per Baseball Reference, Semien played 147 games at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, but shortstop has been his primary position across his MLB career. He told Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith in September that "I still see myself as a shortstop."

    Penciling Semien in at short rather than second, here's what Texas' lineup could look like: 

    • 1. Willie Calhoun, DH 
    • 2. Marcus Semien, SS 
    • 3. Adolis Garcia, RF 
    • 4. Nate Lowe, 1B 
    • 5. Jonah Heim, C 
    • 6. Billy McKinney, LF 
    • 7. Nick Solak, 2B 
    • 8. Leody Taveras, CF 
    • 9. Yonny Hernandez, 3B

    However, he might wind up at second base because Passan reported Texas is still pursuing Trevor Story:

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The Rangers aren't done. Even though they got Marcus Semien, they're still in the Trevor Story sweepstakes. They went into this winter with money to spend, they got a whole lot better with Semien and now they're targeting more offense as well as starting pitching.

    Spotrac projected the Rangers to have a $48.3 million payroll heading into the 2022 MLB season that doesn't include Semien's salary. Unless his contract is front- or back-loaded, he'll count for an annual payroll hit of $25 million, putting Texas at roughly $73.3 million in total commitments for the upcoming season.

    As Passan alluded to, that still leaves a lot of room for a franchise that routinely had an Opening Day payroll around $130-$150 million a few years ago, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

    In addition to landing another big fish in free agency, the Rangers could use their flexibility to tie down some of their best minor league prospects.

    Joe Doyle @JoeDoyleMiLB

    I don't know what the next few days/weeks/months look like for the Texas Rangers, but for a team apparently pushing their chips in, I'd imagine deals for pitching revolving around prospects like Justin Foscue, Ezequil Duran, Trevor Hauver or Luisangel Acuna make some sense.

    Additional reinforcements are clearly needed after five straight years of missing the playoffs. Texas also jettisoned its best player, Joey Gallo, ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. Semien will help, but he alone doesn't make the franchise a World Series contender.

    Kiley McDaniel @kileymcd

    To be fair, spending $$$ to improve when they aren't good yet is what every fan wants to see. There's no way this is Texas' last move.<br><br>To land the first big fish, you often have to overpay a bit, especially if Boras is involved. NYM/TEX are the most intriguing teams this winter.

    Beyond improving the roster, this move may be a sign of intent from the front office.

    If the Rangers strike out on Story, then they might simply set their sights on another of the top stars still available.

