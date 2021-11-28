WWE Rumors: Kofi Kingston, Mustafa Ali Off SmackDown TV for Paternity Leave

Source: WWE.com

WWE has been without two SmackDown superstars because of paternity leave.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc), Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali have been off television recently to be with their significant others as they were due to give birth.

Ali announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter on Wednesday:

Two days later, Kingston posted on Instagram that his wife gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday:

"The entire experience was both a reminder and reinforcer of how grateful I am to have such an incredibly strong and resilient wife. Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah, was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz and 19.5" long. Welcome to the world, my little love!"

Both Ali and Kingston now have three children. Dua is Ali's second daughter. Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah is the first daughter for Kingston.

According to Sapp's report, both superstars had their leave approved by WWE well in advance.

Kingston hasn't wrestled a match on television since the Oct. 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he and King Woods defeated The Usos in a tag team match.

Ali's last match came on the same show. He was submitted by Drew McIntyre in a two-minute squash match.

It's unclear at this point when either superstar will be back on WWE television. The next pay-per-view event is WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

