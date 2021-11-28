John Wall Posts Workout Video amid Rockets Return Rumors: '#FreeMe'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

John Wall certainly looks like he wants to return to the court.

The Houston Rockets point guard, who has yet to play this season, posted a video of himself practicing with the message "Born Ready, Been Ready" and the hashtag "#FreeMe."

This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wall met with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas to discuss his role. Wojnarowski noted the University of Kentucky product would like the opportunity to compete for a starting role.

While the two sides did not agree on whether he will play at some point this season, the message Wall posted made it fairly clear where he stands on the issue.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported before the season that Houston and Wall agreed to work together to seek a trade so the team can turn its attention to its younger players and the future and he could perhaps have the opportunity to play for a contender.

However, Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Wall told the team he would like to play.

That is particularly notable since the ESPN insider previously reported a trade seemed unlikely since teams would want him to decline his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, which is something Wall is not looking to do at this point.

The Rockets are just 3-16 this season, which is the worst record in the NBA.

They have young building blocks in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., and Wall wouldn't exactly be adding a playoff-tested veteran to a team in the postseason chase.

Still, there was a time when Wall was one of the better point guards in the league. He was a five-time All-Star during his time with the Washington Wizards and would consistently use his athleticism to beat defenders in transition and in half-court sets.

Injuries have been the major storyline for him of late after he played 41 games in 2017-18, 32 games in 2018-19 and 40 games in 2020-21 while missing the 2019-20 campaign.

Perhaps the 31-year-old can return to the court and prove he is still a capable playmaker if he and the Rockets can come to some type of agreement.