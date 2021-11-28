Neymar Stretchered Off After Suffering Ankle Injury in PSG's Win vs. Saint-Etienne

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was stretchered off the pitch during Sunday's 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne after suffering an ankle injury, per Jonathan Johnson of CBS Sports.

Neymar was fouled by Yvann Macon in the 85th minute and was replaced by Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe after being carried off the field.

PSG closed out the victory thanks to two goals from Marquinhos and three assists from Lionel Messi, but the latest injury to the star attacker has overshadowed the win.

The Brazilian discussed the injury on Instagram after the game, per Johnson: "Unfortunately, these sorts of setback are part of an athlete's life. You have to raise your head and move forward. I will come back better and stronger."

Neymar has three goals and three assists through 10 Ligue 1 matches this season.

Through 80 career league matches for Paris Saint-Germain across parts of five seasons, Neymar has 59 goals and 36 assists.

PSG have enough attacking depth to handle even an extended absence for Neymar, with Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all capable of producing offensively for the club.

The team also has a lot of breathing room in Ligue 1 with 40 points through 15 matches, 14 points clear of Nice in second place.

There are still high expectations for this group as it seeks a first Champions League title in club history. Though the team has clinched a spot in the round of 16, it will have a difficult path in the knockout stage after securing a second-place finish in Group A behind Manchester City.

Losing an elite forward could represent a significant setback as the team tries to achieve its goals.