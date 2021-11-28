Brady Tkachuk Rips 'Gutless' Brendan Lemieux After He Allegedly Bit Him in Fight

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk ripped into Los Angeles Kings winger Brendan Lemieux for allegedly biting him in a fight Saturday night.

Tkachuk called Lemieux "gutless" for the act before further questioning his character:

"This guy, you can ask any one of his teammates, nobody ever wants to play with him. This guy is a bad guy and a bad teammate. He focuses on himself all the time. The guy's just a joke. He shouldn't be in the league. This guy's gutless. No other team wants him, he's going to keep begging to be in the NHL but no other team is going to want him. He's an absolute joke. I can't even wrap my head around it. People don't even do this. He's just a bad guy.

"It's outrageous. Kids don't even do that anymore. Babies do that. I don't even know what he was thinking, he's just a complete brickhead. He's got nothing up there. Bad guy, bad player, but what a joke he is."

