Kevin Gausman Rumors: Blue Jays Discussing Multiyear Contract with SP in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman have been in talks about a multiyear deal over the past few days, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Morosi further noted that other teams are in the mix for Gausman, who has not decided upon his next MLB home as of yet.

Gausman, who is entering his age-31 season, went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 192.0 innings for the San Francisco Giants last year. He made his first All-Star Game appearance and finished sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

Gausman ranked 10th overall and No. 3 among pitchers on Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com's offseason free-agent list.

An ugly 2019 season that featured 5.72 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 31 games (17 starts) appears to be in the rearview mirror.

Gausman followed that up by going 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 59.2 innings over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021, the nine-year MLB veteran helped anchor one of baseball's best staffs as the Giants earned a league-best 107-55 record.

Naturally, Gausman has multiple suitors for his next home. The New York Mets are one of them, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Saturday that an MLB executive told him he'd be "shocked" if Gausman didn't agree to a deal with the team within 48 hours.

The Giants are still interested in Gausman, per Morosi, who also noted that the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners were in the mix too.

Regardless of where Gausman goes, it's clear he'll be cashing in big after a great 2021 season.