No. 7 Oklahoma State Outlasts Caleb Williams, No. 10 Oklahoma for Bedlam Rivalry Win

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners 37-33 on Saturday to improve to 11-1 on the season. It was the team's first win over Oklahoma since December 2014.

Oklahoma State had already punched its ticket to the Big 12 title game before Saturday's win, which was head coach Mike Gundy's third win over Oklahoma since taking over as head coach in 2005.

Notable Stats

Caleb Williams, QB, OU: 20/39 for 252 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT and 19 CAR for 36 YDS

Spencer Sanders, QB, OSU: 19/30 for 214 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT and 16 CAR for 93 YDS, 1 TD

Kennedy Brooks, RB, OU: 22 CAR for 139 YDS; 1 REC for 25 YDS

Tay Martin, WR, OSU: 7 REC for 89 YDS, 1 TD

Brennan Presley, WR, OSU: 3 REC for 40 YDS; 2 kick returns for 142 YDS, 1 TD

Oklahoma State Overcomes Turnovers

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed a late first half interception to allow Oklahoma to tie the game entering halftime, and it was the Sooners who came out of the locker room for the third quarter with all the momentum thanks to multiple miscues by the Cowboys.

While Oklahoma was forced to punt on its first possession of the second half, the team forced a safety to go up 26-24 early in the third quarter. Oklahoma State's Dominic Richardson fumbled and it was recovered in the end zone for the safety.

The team came up big again on special teams by forcing Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley to fumble on a punt. Sooners star Justin Broiles recovered the ball for a touchdown to help put Oklahoma up 33-24.

Oklahoma State's struggles only continued when Tanner Brown missed a 44-yard field goal with 7:43 remaining in the third quarter. He entered Saturday's game having made 10-of-12 field goals on the season, with his longest being 49 yards.

And while Oklahoma State forced an Oklahoma fumble after missing the field goal, quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed his second interception of the night on the following drive.

Despite all the turnovers, the Cowboys cashed in when it mattered most, capitalizing off a muffed punt by Oklahoma's Eric Gray with 9:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State's Demarco Jones recovered before Jaylen Warren rushed in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 37-33 lead.

Regardless of the win, the amount of turnovers from Oklahoma State on Saturday was absurd. They'll have to clean that up before facing Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Oklahoma's Offensive Performance Disappointing

Oklahoma's rushing performance in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State was disappointing. While Kennedy Brooks led the way with 22 carries for 139 yards, the rest of the team combined for just 14 yards on the ground and quarterback Caleb Williams recorded 19 carries for 36 yards.

This is in comparison to an Oklahoma State rushing offense that combined for 140 yards and three touchdowns and was more effective on the ground.

While it was a disappointing night for Oklahoma, the team's performance on the ground doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. The Sooners entered their regular-season finale averaging just 174.9 yards per game on the ground, fifth in the Big 12, compared to 266.5 passing yards per game, second in the conference.

In addition to the team's rushing performance, the receiving performance wasn't all that great either. Jeremiah Hall led the team with four catches for 76 yards, while Austin Stogner had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Sooners finished with two turnovers compared to the Cowboys' three and also led with 441 yards to Oklahoma State's 354. So while the offense could have been better, it's clear that turnovers played a massive role in this game.

What's Next?

Oklahoma State will face the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 title game, while Oklahoma will watch from the couch.