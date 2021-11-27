Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer.

Per SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets and Baez are "apart on price" as the two sides continue to negotiate.

The Mets have already had an eventful offseason, both for moves they have reportedly agreed to and moves they didn't make.

Owner Steve Cohen attempted to work through his feelings on Twitter after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Steven Matz agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Passan also reported the Mets agreed to a deal with outfielder Mark Cahna.

On Friday night, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Mets agreed to a four-year, $78 million contract with Starling Marte. Heyman also noted the team reached agreement with Eduardo Escobar on a two-year deal.

Given all of those moves, Baez could end up being a luxury item for the Mets. They already have Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Escobar is a veteran utilityman who could be in line to start at second base, depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out.

Baez is attracting a lot of attention from teams in free agency. Heyman reported on Friday that the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, as well as the Mets, are among the main teams in on the two-time All-Star.

The Mets acquired Baez from the Chicago Cubs on July 30. He posted a strong .299/.371/.515 slash line with nine homers and 22 RBI in 47 games after the deal.