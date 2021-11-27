Marcus Stroman: Mets Prefer to Sign Other Pitchers to Free-Agent Contracts over Me

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It appears Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets will be going their separate ways this winter.

The veteran free agent tweeted Friday that the Mets' front office would prefer to sign other pitchers available on the market than come to terms with him on a new deal.

Stroman's comments come after MLB Network's Jon Morosi confirmed a report from Tim Dierkes on Thursday that the Mets were among several teams interested in pursuing the right-hander.

It's rather surprising to hear that the Mets might not be interested in re-signing Stroman. He has been in New York since coming over in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2019 campaign and has been rather successful, even though, 2021 was his first full year with the team after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Mets president Sandy Alderson also said at the end of September that he valued the veteran and was willing to negotiate a new deal.

In addition, after his final start of the 2021 campaign, Stroman addressed the possibility of staying with the Mets, saying, "I'm open to anything. ... At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year."

It's unclear what has changed since then.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Stroman went 10-13 in 2021 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.145 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 179 innings across 33 starts. It was one of his better seasons in the majors, and his performance has resulted in interest from teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels this offseason.

The New York native is also drawing interest from the Seattle Mariners, who have had several players recruiting him to the club.

However, it's not hard to see why the Mets might be passing on Stroman. There are several starters available that have had more accomplished careers, including Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke. Kevin Gausman and Robbie Ray are also among the free-agent starting pitchers available.