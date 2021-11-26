Javier Baez Rumors: Tigers Have Had Contract Talks with Free-Agent SS

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While the Detroit Tigers have been heavily linked to Carlos Correa this offseason, it appears the club is also considering another free-agent shortstop.

The Tigers have reportedly had contract discussions with Javier Baez over the last several days, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. It's unclear what this means for the club's pursuit of Correa.

Correa is believed to be Detroit's top target at shortstop this winter because of his relationship with former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who managed him from 2015-19.

However, it's not surprising the Tigers are seeking out other options, especially with the possibility that Correa signs somewhere else.

Baez is also drawing interest from many teams, including the New York Mets, who he spent the 2021 campaign with, and the Boston Red Sox. So, the Tigers will face some stiff competition for the veteran.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the two-time All-Star could sign before a potential lockout at the beginning of December.

The 28-year-olld hit .265/.319/.494 with 31 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games last season between the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He performed better once he was traded to the Mets, hitting .299/.371/.515 with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 47 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Baez would represent a significant upgrade at shortstop for Detroit. In 2021, the Tigers posted a minus-0.1 fWAR at the position, the third-worst in MLB, per FanGraphs.

If Detroit were to not sign a shortstop this winter, the team would have to rely on a combination of Zack Short and Harold Castro in 2022. Short slashed .141/.239/.282 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 61 games with four errors at short. Castro, meanwhile, is not primarily a shortstop.

In addition to Correa and Baez, the team could also consider Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.