Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb Expected to Play vs. Saints After Missing Loss to Raiders

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in next week's game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 22-year-old missed Thursday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion, although he was close to clearing NFL protocols. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie after Dallas selected him with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Lamb finished his rookie campaign with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns and has followed with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns in his second season.

The Oklahoma product is part of a dangerous trio of wide receivers alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, and QB Dak Prescott will certainly be happy to have arguably his No. 1 option back.

The 7-4 Cowboys, who have lost two straight, and 5-6 Saints, who have lost four straight, play Thursday in New Orleans.