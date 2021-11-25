Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb out vs. Raiders on Thanksgiving Due to Concussion

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will not play Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after he suffered a concussion, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Lamb entered the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving the Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter after hitting his head on the ground.

The 22-year-old hadn't missed a game since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, a streak of 26 straight appearances.

The University of Oklahoma product has been a critical part of the Cowboys' passing attack throughout the 2021 campaign, tallying 50 catches for 740 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

Cedrick Wilson is the depth receiver who should see the biggest uptick in targets whenever Lamb, Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup are sidelined. Noah Brown and Malik Turner are other options for increased playing time.

Lamb will always be in line for a high-volume role when he's on the field as Dallas looks to emerge as a serious Super Bowl contender.