Marcus Stroman Rumors: Red Sox, Cubs, Giants, Mariners, Mets, Angels in on SP

Free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reportedly has a long list of suitors this offseason.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi confirmed a report from Tim Dierkes, saying the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are among the teams interested in pursuing Stroman. Morosi added that the Seattle Mariners should be included in that list.

