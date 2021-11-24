Undertaker Praises Omos; Johnny Gargano Contract Rumors; Top Dolla Talks WWE Release

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Undertaker Compares Omos to Andre the Giant

The Undertaker knows what it takes to be a successful big man in WWE, and he sees something special in Omos.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Taker heaped praise on the imposing tag team partner of AJ Styles:

The Phenom noted that while there will never be another Andre the Giant, he believes Omos is the closest thing to the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. He also called Omos "special" because of his size and ability.

The 7'3" mountain of a man played college basketball at Morgan State and South Florida before signing a developmental deal with WWE in 2019. It wasn't long before Omos got the call to the main roster in 2020.

Omos has been Styles' bodyguard and tag team partner, and he even held the Raw Tag Team Championships with The Phenomenal One.

Lately, Omos has enjoyed some success on his own, including on Sunday at Survivor Series when he won the 25-man interbrand battle royal.

It seems inevitable that Omos and Styles will eventually go their separate ways, and once that happens, WWE figures to give Omos a huge push individually since his stature makes him stand out from the rest of the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While it remains to be seen if Omos has the personality and wrestling ability needed to be a star on his own, his size undoubtedly gives him an advantage.

Gargano Reportedly Signs 1-Week WWE Extension

Johnny Gargano has reportedly signed a short-term contract extension with WWE to ensure he will be able to work the Dec. 5 NXT WarGames pay-per-view.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Gargano signed a one-week extension with WWE, meaning his contract will now expire on Dec. 10 rather than Dec. 3.

Sapp also reported that Gargano and WWE continue to hold negotiations for a potential long-term extension if the two sides can reach a deal.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) recently reported that WWE made a "strong" contract offer and was pushing "very hard" to sign him to a long-term deal.

Gargano's situation seems similar to the one Adam Cole was involved with in August and September before he made his All Elite Wrestling debut at All Out on Sept. 5.

Cole also reportedly signed a short-term extension with WWE in August, which allowed him to finish his feud with Kyle O'Reilly and put O'Reilly over at NXT TakeOver 36.

Once the extension ended, Cole decided to leave WWE in favor of AEW, and he is now a part of The Elite with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

It is possible Gargano could take a similar route, although he has long been considered the heart and soul of NXT. He also could make an impact on WWE's main roster if given the opportunity.

For now, the final match scheduled for Gargano under a WWE contract will be a WarGames match at NXT WarGames with Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and L.A. Knight facing Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller.

Top Dolla Talks Possible Reasons for Hit Row's Release

Following the shocking release of Hit Row last week, Top Dolla explained some potential reasons why the decision was made by WWE.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Matthew Wilkinson), Top Dolla recounted placing a call after WWE released B-Fab from the group and the company a few weeks ago:

"They got mad when Briana got released that I called up to the office. I was like, 'I don't understand why you'd release Briana when we are a foursome group.' You take Briana out of the group and yeah, we're still cool, and yeah, we can still do all the same things, but we are just every three-man wrestling group."

Top Dolla also said he felt WWE higher-ups weren't happy when he, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante Thee Adonis took it upon themselves to record a new theme song following B-Fab's departure:

"They were upset because when they took Briana out of the group, they wanted to re-do the song. So they did like a remix of the song, but the song doesn't sound the same without her part of it. So what we did was, we went in the studio and made a new song. I guess they were upset that we made a new song, but we are a rap group. How are we a rap group if we can't make a song? Then we are just wrestlers."

The release of Hit Row came as a huge shock since they were a red-hot group in NXT before getting called up as part of the WWE draft.

Hit Row only made a few appearances on SmackDown before their release from the company, meaning they never got a legitimate chance to show what they were made of on the main roster.

Hit Row was a group unlike any WWE had ever had before, and they seemingly had the ability to accomplish a great deal thanks to their varied skill set as a stable.

Instead, all four members of Hit Row are now free agents, meaning they could try to reprise the act elsewhere once their 90-day non-compete clauses are up.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).