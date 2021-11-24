Mets' Steven Cohen Rips Steven Matz's 'Unprofessional' Agent After Cardinals Contract

Mets' Steven Cohen Rips Steven Matz's 'Unprofessional' Agent After Cardinals ContractNovember 24, 2021
New York Mets owner Steven Cohen took aim at Icon Sports Management, the agents who represented starting pitcher Steven Matz in free agency.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Matz agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Cohen reacted to the deal on social media:
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network provided further details about the Mets owner's unhappiness:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Mets are upset about the Matz situation and his last minute call to Cardinals. They had the impression he was going to come back to them for a final chance. Sources say Mets would have gone to that level ($44M, 4 years) <a href="https://t.co/IQb31i6Tvu">https://t.co/IQb31i6Tvu</a>
