Mets' Steven Cohen Rips Steven Matz's 'Unprofessional' Agent After Cardinals Contract

Cole Burston/Getty Images

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen took aim at Icon Sports Management, the agents who represented starting pitcher Steven Matz in free agency.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Matz agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Cohen reacted to the deal on social media:

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network provided further details about the Mets owner's unhappiness:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

