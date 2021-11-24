Seth Rollins Recounts 'Terrifying' Fan Attack on WWE Raw, Says He Avoided Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was physically attacked by a fan during the live taping of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, Rollins recounted the experience.

"It's terrifying, brother," Rollins told TMZ Sports. "It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is OK."

Rollins had just finished a segment where he beat down Finn Balor and left him laying in the ring. The fan jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins to the ground. The incident briefly appeared on the live broadcast before the cameras quickly cut back to Balor in the ring. Security corralled the fan, and Rollins wasn't hurt in the melee.

"No, no serious injuries," Rollins said. "Nothing like that. I was safe; we were safe. Everything was OK."

The 24-year-old fan was arrested and charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event).