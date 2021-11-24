Kevin Gausman Rumors: Mariners, Blue Jays, Angels, Giants Pursuing SP

Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels have joined in on the pursuit of free-agent right-hander Kevin Gausman, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The San Francisco Giants also remain involved and would like to retain him, Morosi adds.

Even after the Jose Berrios extension, the Blue Jays are looking to add to their rotation, which also includes Hyun Jin Ryu and Alek Manoah. With the likelihood the team loses Robbie Ray in free agency, it should come as no surprise that Toronto is interested in Gausman.

As for Seattle, the Mariners could use some depth on the mound alongside Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen. The team can't continue to rely on Justus Sheffield in 2022 after a 2021 campaign in which he finished with a 6.83 ERA, 1.842 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 80.1 innings.

And even after signing Noah Syndergaard, the Angels aren't stopping their pursuit of starting pitching just yet, which should come as little surprise. L.A. had one of the worst pitching staffs in 2021, recording a 4.69 ERA, the ninth worst in MLB, and a 1.38 WHIP.

While Shohei Ohtani will likely continue to serve as L.A.'s top pitcher, Gausman represents a much-needed veteran presence in a young rotation that will likely include Patrick Sandoval, Jose Suarez, Jaime Barria and Reid Detmers.

As for the Giants, it's crucial the team locks up Gausman. Logan Webb and Anthony DeSclafani are locked in for 2022, but starters Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood could be playing elsewhere next season.

Gausman had a tremendous 2021 season for the Giants, going 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.042 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 192.0 innings across 33 starts. He also finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.

The 30-year-old is 64-72 over his nine-year career and owns a 4.02 ERA and a 1.283 WHIP. In addition to the Giants, he has also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.