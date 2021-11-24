Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2021 All-MLB 1st Team Selections

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 All-MLB teams were announced on Tuesday night with MVP award winners Bryce Harper (NL) and Shohei Ohtani (AL) headlining the selections. The first team is as follows:

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Second Base: Marcus Semien, TOR

Third Base: Austin Riley, ATL

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Outfield: Bryce Harper, PHI; Aaron Judge, NYY; Juan Soto, WAS

Catcher: Salvador Perez, KC

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, LAA

Starting Pitchers: Robbie Ray, TOR; Corbin Burnes, MIL; Max Scherzer, LAD; Gerrit Cole, NYY; Walker Buehler, LAD

Relievers: Liam Hendriks, CWS; Josh Hader, MIL

It was the first career All-MLB selection for both Harper and Ohtani. In all, there were eight first-time honorees announced on Tuesday.

Ohtani became the fifth player ever to be unanimously voted as an MVP, joining Harper (2015), Mike Trout (2014), Albert Pujols (2009) and Barry Bonds (2002). The two-way star had 46 home runs, 100 RBI and started 23 games for the Angels this season. He had a record of 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

Harper earned 17 of 30 first-place votes for his second career MVP award win. He beat out All-MLB first team selections Juan Soto (WAS) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) as well as Brandon Crawford (SF) and Trea Turner (LAD), who all received at least one first-place vote. The six-time All-Star led the majors with a 1.044 OPS while batting .309 with 35 home runs, 42 doubles, 101 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

The other first-time selections included Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), Austin Riley (ATL), Aaron Judge (NYY), Robbie Ray (TOR), Corbin Burnes (MIL) and Walker Buehler (LAD).

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole became the first starter to receive three career All-MLB selections. Soto and Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks were also honored for the third time in their careers.

The players who were second-time selections are Tatis Jr., Salvador Perez (KC), Marcus Semien (TOR), Max Scherzer (LAD) and Josh Hader (MIL).