Examining Jaquaize Pettaway's Impact on Oklahoma's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Photo credit: 247Sports

Oklahoma added one of the top playmakers in the 2023 class in receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, and the 4-star prospect should have a significant impact right away.

The 247Sports' composite rankings considers Pettaway the No. 61 overall prospect in the country and the 10th-best receiver.

The 5'11", 170-pound wideout doesn't have elite size, but he more than makes up for it with his blazing speed. The track star competed in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 10.41 seconds as a high school junior.

The Houston native uses this speed to his advantage on the football field, making him a threat whenever he gets the ball in his hands. He especially thrives as a deep threat who can also turn screens into long plays.

Pettaway became a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with most of the top teams in the SEC, Big 12 and beyond offering scholarships to the Langham Creek High star, including LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

His commitment to Oklahoma in July gives the program an important piece as it tries to move forward under Brett Venables.

The Sooners (6-6) have been up-and-down offensively in the first season without Lincoln Riley as their head coach, and the passing attack could further suffer if Marvin Mims Jr. declares for the NFL draft. With Drake Stoops graduating, there will be few proven options returning in the receiving corps.

Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease should get an increase in playing time, but Oklahoma should do its best to get Pettaway on the field as soon as possible as a game-changing player with the ball in his hands.

The incoming freshman might need to add strength and refine his route-running before reaching his potential, but he can help the team early even in limited snaps. The coaching staff should create opportunities for him on screens and quick passes, allowing him to use his speed to do the rest.

If he can stay healthy, Pettaway could provide a significant boost in 2023.