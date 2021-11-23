The Rock-WWE Survivor Series Rumors; Bray Wyatt Update; Charlotte Denies Exit Rumors

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rock Was Originally Slated for Survivor Series

WWE went all in on The Rock for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut and promoting his new Netflix movie, Red Notice. Conspicuously absent from all The Rock hoopla was, you know, The Rock. Some fans left Barclays Center disappointed the program came and went without an appearance from The Great One, who is in Europe filming a movie.

It turns out, however, that WWE's original plans for the pay-per-view did include a Rock appearance.

Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer reported The Rock was originally slated for an appearance but later had to pull out because of his schedule. The initial plans included Rock as recently as July, but by September it was clear he would not be able to make it.

WWE's promotion for his Netflix film was a separate deal, so the plans moved forward without his presence.

It was nevertheless a surprise that Rock didn't make an appearance via video to thank fans, even if he could not be there in person.

Bray Wyatt to Appear at WrestleCon

Bray Wyatt will be in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend—just not as an in-ring competitor.

WrestleCon announced Wyatt will be among the more than 200 wrestlers who will be attending the event, which is scheduled to return in full force for 2022. The annual gathering has not been held at full capacity since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyatt's 90-day non-compete with WWE ended in October, but he's yet to sign with a wrestling company. His next project is a horror film that was announced to begin filming this month.

WWE shockingly released Wyatt in July.

Charlotte Flair Not Leaving WWE

Charlotte Flair is here to stay. The SmackDown women's champion addressed speculation about her departure, saying she has no plans of leaving WWE.

"I didn't work this hard to just go, 'Goodbye,'" Flair said on The Masked Man Show.

Rumors of Flair's departure have been swirling for much of 2021 after her father, Ric, and fiance, Andrade El Idolo, both left WWE on their own accord. Flair has also been dealing with backstage drama, with some saying she's difficult to work with and her well-publicized altercation with Becky Lynch.

Still, it should surprise no one that Flair is sticking around. WWE has treated her wonderfully and paid her handsomely during her run with the company. She may be the most protected person on the roster not named Roman Reigns.

It's almost certain she wouldn't receive the same dollar amount or level of protection in AEW, whose fans may even revolt against her. Flair isn't the most popular name in the hardcore internet wrestling community, which comprises much of AEW's rabid fanbase.

Flair is fine just where she's at. She's almost certainly a WWE lifer.

