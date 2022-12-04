5-Star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia over LSU, Miami, Tennessee

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class.

Samuel M'Pemba, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, announced he will be part of Georgia's class Sunday.

M'Pemba is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 30 overall player, No. 4 edge-rusher and No. 8 player from the state of Florida in the class of 2023.

Some of the nation's top programs recruited him at some point during the recruiting process, underscoring his overall potential and talent.

In fact, his list of interested schools included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin, among others.

Keegan Pope of On3 noted M'Pemba played on the offensive side of the ball for IMG Academy in 2021 as a tight end/H-back, although many schools were interested in him as a defensive prospect.

Pope pointed out On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power believes M'Pemba is best suited as a pass-rusher on the defensive side despite his ability as a tight end.

His overall athleticism and versatility stands out, and it isn't difficult to envision him using that explosiveness to burst past offensive tackles on the snap. Some of the physicality he used as a pass-catcher over the middle at tight end could also come in handy on the defensive side against the run if that is where he ultimately plays.

While M'Pemba's position could change at times, he is one of the best players in the entire 2023 class and will look to live up to his potential at Georgia.

This is a case of the rich getting richer, as the reigning champion Bulldogs are one of the programs that simply reloads instead of rebuilds by landing players like this on the recruiting trail.

Part of that reloading process will likely be replacing the dominant Jalen Carter along the defensive line, which will be a group effort.

M'Pemba is someone who can help with that group effort by generating pressure and drawing double-teams on the outside, which will open up more blitzing lanes for his teammates.