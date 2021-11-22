WWE's Jeff Hardy Talks Potential Reunion with Brother Matt: 'Anything Is Possible'

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

They might be wrestling for competing promotions right now, but WWE legend Jeff Hardy isn't giving up hope on reuniting with his brother, Matt, in the ring.

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Hardy listed off his goals at this point in his career, once of which is to team up with Matt.

"Whether it’s here or over there. And over there could be anywhere," he said. "Like you said, contracts expire, people get released, it happens all the time so anything is possible in or outside of wrestling."

Matt and Jeff's last match together was in April 2019 on SmackDown Live. They defeated The Usos to capture the SmackDown tag team titles but had to soon relinquish the titles after Jeff was injured.

Matt's contract with WWE expired in March 2020, which paved the way for his move to All Elite Wrestling. His younger brother continues to compete for WWE, most recently representing Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in a traditional elimination tag team match.

Jeff turned 44 in August, while Matt celebrated his 47th birthday in September. They're both clearly in the twilight of their in-ring careers, so time is running out to see The Hardy Boyz again.