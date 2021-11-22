SMU's Sonny Dykes Reportedly Emerges as Frontrunner to Become Next TCU HC

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

SMU head football coach Sonny Dykes is reportedly the "frontrunner" to become TCU's next head coach, according to Blake Brockermeyer, Jeremy Clark, Billy Embody and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Per that report, "Dykes has contract offers in front of him from both TCU and SMU with each deal valued at over $4 million a year, per sources."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.